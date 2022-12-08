Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Danone Stock Performance

DANOY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

