Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Danone Stock Performance
DANOY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30.
About Danone
