Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

