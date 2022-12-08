Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 18,549 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

