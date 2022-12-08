Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 4,033 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of FND opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $133.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

