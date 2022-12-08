Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 72,950 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 2,335.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eXp World by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.82. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,980 shares of company stock worth $2,116,294. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

