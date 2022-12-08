Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $440.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $397.58 and a 52 week high of $699.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

