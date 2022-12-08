Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

