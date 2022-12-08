Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $523,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

