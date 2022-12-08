Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $985,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.