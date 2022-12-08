Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 3,622 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SMCI opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

