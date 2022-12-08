Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Pontem worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pontem alerts:

Pontem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNTM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.