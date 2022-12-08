Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 7.4 %
PLAY opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 127,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.