Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 7.4 %

PLAY opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 127,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

