Dawn Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

