Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.