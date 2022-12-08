Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

DEX opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.