Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
DEX opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
