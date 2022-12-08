Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 5,169 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

