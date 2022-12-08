Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.31.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

