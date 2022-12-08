Delphia USA Inc. Invests $249,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.1 %
BK opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.
Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.
Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon
In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bank of New York Mellon Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.
