Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

PLD opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

