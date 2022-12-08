Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

