Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

