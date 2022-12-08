Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.