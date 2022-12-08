Delphia USA Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

ABG stock opened at $178.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

