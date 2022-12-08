Delphia USA Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 39.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 174.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SPTN opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

