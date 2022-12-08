Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 491,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in eBay by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 651,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,287,000 after purchasing an additional 518,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

EBAY opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

