Desjardins Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$93.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Dollarama stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

