Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $114.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,128,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.