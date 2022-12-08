Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.27.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

