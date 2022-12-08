Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 79.8% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

