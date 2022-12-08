DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRH. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

DRH stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

