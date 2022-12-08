DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRH. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance
DRH stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.