Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

