Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:DDT)

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

DDT stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of 25.05 and a 12 month high of 28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.59.

