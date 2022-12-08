Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 813.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,801 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.
