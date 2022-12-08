Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 4,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.