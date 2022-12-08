DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $163.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.