DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $163.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
