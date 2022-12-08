Dogelon Mars Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $183.65 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,504,297,252,277 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

