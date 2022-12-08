Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Dollarama has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

