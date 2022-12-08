Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.45.

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,966. The stock has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$57.49 and a one year high of C$85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.75.

Insider Activity

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,946.50. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

