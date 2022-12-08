Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$92.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOL traded up C$1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 710,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,966. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$57.49 and a 12 month high of C$85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26.

Insider Activity

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488 in the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.