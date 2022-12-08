Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-$78.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.35 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

DOMO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 1,025,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,417. Domo has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Domo

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.