Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.72–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.53 million. Domo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.07 EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

DOMO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Domo has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

