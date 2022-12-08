Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

