Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 966,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ProFrac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $15,175,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $14,648,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $11,999,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $21.71 on Thursday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

