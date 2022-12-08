Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 507,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

