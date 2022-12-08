Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,994 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

