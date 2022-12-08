Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,332,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 253,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,157 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,727,423.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at $55,905,638.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.