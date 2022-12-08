Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.56 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,312,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

KE stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

