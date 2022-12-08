Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Kura Sushi USA worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

