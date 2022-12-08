Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 308,314 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,314 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 57.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,456,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

