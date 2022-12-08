DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 497,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,048. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

